Prince William finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton's health

Prince William has made big revelation about his sweet wife Kate Middleton's health progress, saying two "amazing and kind" nurses looked after the Princess while she was recuperating in hospital.

The future King made the claims in his chat with Patricia Spruce, who was made an MBE for her work recruiting foreign medics for the NHS.



Spruce claimed that she had asked the heir to the throne about the Princess of Wales's health. Taking to LinkedIn, she wrote: "Prince William said that Katherine had two Filipino nurses looking after her and they were amazing and kind."

William spoke of the future Queen's health progress for the first time since he returned to royal duty after a break from his ailing wife's service.

In addition, Ellen White, who was also made an MBE, said she gave her "best wishes" to Kate and the King, according to GB News.



Asked how William responded, she said: "He really appreciated it. So yeah, it was something that obviously I wanted to send my best wishes."



The Prince of Wales has temporarily taken the reign of the monarchy along with Queen Camilla while King Charles is recovering at Sandringham after his first cancer treatment. The 75-year-old has postponed all public-facing duties but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work.

Prince William and Harry's father King Charles's cancer treatment as an outpatient began earlier this week in London.