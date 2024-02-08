Maisie Williams reveals how playing Catherine Dior ‘took over’ her life

Maisie William reveals how playing Catherine Dior ‘took over’ her life

Maisie Williams had to go through a major transformation for her forthcoming show, The New Look.

The Game of Thrones alum, 26, revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K. that she dropped about 25 pounds to play the role of Christian Dior’s younger sister, Catherine Dior.

“I was eating very little, meditating all the time, burning candles and incense in my apartment,” Williams said of her regime, which was looked over by medical professionals.

She went on to reveal that much of her weight loss came from sweating out fluid just before filming.

“I had to be up at 4am to start sweating. The night before, at about 7 or 8pm I was allowed to have something salty and dehydrating– some smoked salmon and a tiny glass of wine,” she explained.

“Then I had a boiling-hot bath with lots of salts in it. And I sort of levitated to bed and slept for maybe three hours, and woke up and had a handful of nuts,” she continued.

“I wouldn’t be able to sleep through the night at this point. I kept waking up and feeling like a marble inside a bottle, rattling around.”

The role of Catherine Dior differs a lot more than Williams’ memorable role of Arya Stark in Game of Thrones.

She said that playing Arya involved "building different muscles" but this part "took over what I’m eating and how I’m moving and sleeping and thinking."

Williams’ series, The New Look, will be premiering on February 14, 2024.