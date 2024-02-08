Miley Cyrus, boyfriend Maxx Morando ‘happy’ to be living together?

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando "living together"

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are reportedly “living together”.



The Flower singer and the Liily drummer have apparently moved in together and are "very happy," a source told People on Wednesday.

“Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy,” the insider explained.

“She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”

The source also revealed that the star “changed a lot in the past couple years” after dating the musician, becoming “more calm and harmonious.”

Cyrus, 31, and Morando, 25, began dating in 2021 after meeting on a blind date.

“It was blind for me and not really for him,” the two-time Grammy winner revealed to British Vogue in May 2023.

“I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave,'” she said about their first date.

However, things have clearly worked out between the two, as they flaunt their affection at important occasions despite being under the radar most of the time.

They were most recently sighted at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, where the Hannah Montana star won record of the year for her 2023 hit Flowers.