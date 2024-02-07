Beyoncé glows up haircare game, teases new brand Cécred

Beyoncé sent fans into a frenzy on Tuesday, February 6th, with a cryptic Instagram post teasing her highly anticipated haircare brand, Cécred.



The post featured a stunning close-up photo of Beyoncé adorned with voluminous curls and the caption, "Hair is sacred. The journey begins on Feb 20th. Visit CECRED.COM."

While details remain under wraps, the single sentence and website reveal ignited a firestorm of excitement amongst beauty enthusiasts and loyal fans alike.

Rumours of Beyoncé's foray into the haircare industry have been swirling for months, ever since she trademarked the name "Cécred" in May 2023.

“How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” the CUFF IT singer wrote. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women.”

Beyoncé continued, “Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

This isn't Beyoncé's first venture into the beauty world. In 2010, she co-founded the fragrance line House of Deréon with her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

However, Cécred marks her solo debut in the beauty industry, raising expectations for a brand that reflects her style and values.