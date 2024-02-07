Ariana Madix accuses Tom Sandoval of ‘psychological warfare’ amid LA home drama

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are still trying to work out their living situation together as they continue to share their Los Angeles home.

Madix and Sandoval bought the house together in 2019 and renovated in 2021, while they were dating. However, their nine-year relationship came to an end when Madix caught Sandoval cheating on her with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

Despite the Scandoval that led to their split in March 2023, the pair doesn’t see eye-to-eye on how to split up the property.

In the latest episode of VPR, the Chicago star, 38, dubbed the situation “f---ing stupid” as she accused Sandoval of manipulating her with his mind games.

“He has done some weird things like opened my mail and put my plates on my car,” she explained of their living situation. “His most recent thing is that he got this white noise.”

“I got this white noise machine because when the scandal fever was at its peak, things I was saying were being overheard by Ariana and her friends,” he countered. However, she felt that the tactic is “some sort of psychological warfare.”

Previously, Sandoval had asked if he could have his birthday party at home and in return, he can book her a nice hotel room to avoid the noise.

However, she shut down the request to hold the party calling is “very disrespectful and inappropriate,” and threatened to call the cops if people were “making noise.”