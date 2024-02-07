Taylor Swift ready to take legal action against private jet tracker: Here’s why

Taylor Swift hit at private jet tracker with : Here’s why

Taylor Swift has recently decided to take strict action against Jack Sweeney who tracks singer’s private jet on social media.



In a document shared by The Washington Post on Tuesday, the songstress’ legal team sent out a “cease and desist” to Jack, who runs online accounts that track the planes of public figures.

The letter stated that Taylor “would have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies” and declared “if Jack didn’t prevent his stalking and harassing behaviour”.

The legal document mentioned that Taylor has “felt a constant state of fear for her personal safety” because of the information shared on Jack’s social media accounts

The songstress’ lawyer wrote in a letter, “While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client.”

“There is no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control,” read the letter.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s rep Tree Paine issued a statement via the outlet and explained how Jack’s accounts helped singer’s stalkers.

It said, “We cannot comment on any ongoing police investigation but can confirm the timing of stalkers suggests a connection.”

“His posts tell you exactly when and where she would be,” added the statement.