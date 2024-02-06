Prince William forgives Harry for sake of his father King Charles?

Prince Harry, who returned to the UK on Tuesday to support his dad King Charles following his cancer treatment, has put Prince William in real test with his arrival.



Royal expert Richard Kay believes Harry's return to the UK will "test William's resolve", explaining the Duke's return to the royal family will be "an added distraction" from the King's cancer diagnosis.

"While it was inconceivable that Harry would not want to fly to Britain once bulletins about Charles were issued, His presence will serve as a reminder of just how fractured the Royal Family has become since the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022," the expert wrote in the Daily Mail.

"While Charles has been torn by the conflict between his sons and has longed for a rapprochement, William is convinced that trust, the basis of any relationship, has been utterly destroyed," he explained.

On the other hand, another royal commentator Tom Bower claims Harry's return to the UK is 'suspicious' and he 'has form for disloyalty'



Speaking to GB News, the former BBC journalist has slammed the Duke as he said: "He is indiscreet. Harry does everything to promote himself and has caused huge problems with his disloyalty and treachery, as well as his lies. I find the return of Harry at the moment very suspicious. I think it's very much because the King has pleaded for some sort of reconciliation. After all, he is his son.

"I'm sure The King feels some guilt about the divorce from his mother Princess Diana. I wouldn't trust Harry at all. I think he's got form for disloyalty. I think his wife has also got a form for never reconciling with her own family, friends or even her former husband."

Bower went on: "I think that Harry's arrival is not good news. I think it's very much part of Harry on a self-promotion trip to give himself publicity and to give himself a moment in the spotlight. Because after all, we must remember that when the King's prostate problem was announced, there was a deafening silence from California."