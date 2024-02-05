Drake joins Jay-Z in slamming Grammys for snubbing ‘incredible artists’

Drake and Jay-Z were among the artists who called out the Grammys for seemingly snubbing deserving artists

Drake is just as unhappy as Jay-Z at the Grammys.

Following the 66th annual Grammy Awards, the One Dance hitmaker thrashed the Recording Academy for snubbing well-deserving artists.

Though he wasn’t in attendance at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, the 37-year-old musician took to Instagram to make his feelings perfectly clear.

“All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts it’s just the opinion of a group of people whose name are kept a secret (literally you can google it),” Drake wrote alongside a clip of his iconic 2019 Grammys acceptance speech.

He continued, “Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate s*** in our world.”



Jay-Z expressed similar sentiments during his own acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys – seemingly snubbing Taylor Swift’s record-making victory for Midnights – her fourth Best Album of the Year award.

As he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award alongside daughter Blue Ivy, the iconic rapper, 54, noted that his wife Beyoncé should have won the Album of the Year given that she holds the title for the highest Grammy-winner.



Also read: Jay-Z thrashes 2024 Grammys for snubbing wife Beyonce once again

“Think about that: The most Grammys. Never won album of the year. That doesn’t work. Some of you gonna go home and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category,” he said, getting an audible reaction from the audience,” he said.