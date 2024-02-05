Katie Price betrays friend Ella Morgan as she confirms romance with her ex JJ Slater?

Katie Price looked very cosy with new interest as she rested her arm on his shoulder

Katie Price is reportedly at the center of a new dispute with Married At First Sight personality Ella Morgan after being seen in the company of Ella's former partner, John Joe Slater.

The 45-year-old former glamour model, Katie, seemingly affirmed speculations about her relationship with the 31-year-old Married At First Sight UK star, JJ.

Katie appeared 'very cosy' with new interest as she rested her arm on his shoulder during a night out in Newcastle last week.

John, also known as JJ, is said to have caught her eye when they met following his appearance on the most recent series of MAFS UK last year.

A source previously told The Sun: 'They've met a few times and are texting each other constantly.

'She's really into him - this is the first man she's actually been interested in since Carl.'

Following the emergence of pictures capturing their close interaction, individuals close to Ella, aged 29 and a transgender reality star, indicate that she is angered and feels 'betrayed.'



This is particularly significant as Ella has developed a strong friendship with Katie.

'Ella is fuming and feels really betrayed by Katie for talking to her ex JJ,' a source told The Sun.

'Ella and Katie have become friends over recent months, so it surprised her that Katie would do that.

She doesn’t have any feelings for JJ, she’s just livid that Katie went behind her back and broke girl code.'

Katie was spotted with JJ at late-night venue Bobby's Bar following her recent split from Carl Woods.

One onlooker told The Mirror: 'He came in after her and they sat together for at least an hour'.

'They looked very cosy together, especially when she rested her arm on his shoulder.'