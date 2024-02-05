Emily Andre voices 'fears' ahead of third pregnancy

Peter and Emily already share two children Amelia, nine, and seven-year-old Theo

Emily Andre revealed on Monday's episode of Lorraine that her third pregnancy is proving to be significantly more challenging due to her older age.

The NHS doctor, at 34 years old, is getting ready to welcome her third child with Peter Andre, who is 50, and the couple shared the joyful news in October.

During the conversation with Lorraine Kelly, Emily openly discussed the difficulties she's facing in this pregnancy, expressing that it has been a more challenging experience compared to her previous pregnancies.

Reflecting on her current pregnancy, Emily acknowledged that she has found it to be a lot harder than before, providing insights into the unique challenges she's encountering.

Emily and Peter Andre confirmed the exciting news of their upcoming addition in October, and the baby is expected to arrive in April.

She said: 'It's been harder and I don't know if it's because I'm older or because I have two kids already. It has definitely been a little bit more challenging but I think that's going to be expected isn't it.

'The more pregnancies you have I guess that get a little bit more challenging but I love it and it's a precious time and I can't believe it's coming to an end which makes me think I really need to relish these times.'

Praising her beloved husband Peter, she added: 'We are mostly ready. Peter is so hands-on, he's making sure I don't carry anything and he's helping me up the stairs, all of these things.'

Peter and Emily already share two children Amelia, nine, and seven-year-old Theo.

Emily is also stepmother to Peter and his ex-wife Katie Price's children - Junior, 18, and Princess, 16.

Peter and Emily married in a lavish ceremony at Mamhead House in Exeter in 2015.