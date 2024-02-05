Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj 'mistakenly' announced as winners at 2024 Grammys

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's 'Barbie World' was mistakenly announced as the leading track

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj were mistakenly announced as the best rap song winners at the 2024 Grammys for their track Barbie World.

The Recording Academy handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, accidentally announced Barbie World as the winner, awarding the prize in the relative category.

Meanwhile, the actual winner, Killer Mike was announced as the recipient of the award on Scientists & Engineers.



Screenshot of the original post

Although, the mistake was instantly rectified, X users were quick to capture screenshots, evoking curiosity.



The same category was dominated by other tracks, including Attention by Doja Cat, Just Wanna Rock by Lil Uzi Vert, and Rich Flex by Drake & 21 Savage.

The ‘mistakenly-announced’ winners, both Ice Spice and Minaj haven’t commented on the gaffe, steering clear of the wave completely.

Barbie World, as the name suggests, was originally created for the Barbie film soundtrack, garnering appreciation from fans worldwide.

It includes samples from the original Aqua’s 1997 hit Barbie Girl.

Speaking exclusively to the hosts on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Ice Spice shared her experience working with Minaj, adding: “That was unreal. I did not ever think I would get a feature with her, let alone two. So, I’m so grateful. Shoutout to Queen.”

The duo has also collaborated on tracks like Princess Diana.