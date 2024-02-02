Tom Sandoval's new flame has an unexpected connection to Leonardo DiCaprio

Tom Sandoval steps into a new romance with model Victoria Lee Robinson.

Tom Sandoval known for his role on Vanderpump Rules, has embarked on a new romantic journey.

Following his well-known involvement in the "Scandoval" scandal, where he faced infidelity allegations with Rachel Leviss, Sandoval is now officially dating model Victoria Lee Robinson.



According to sources reported by TMZ, Sandoval and Robinson have been spending time together for approximately a month.

The insiders suggest that while the relationship is not currently characterized as overly serious, the couple is enjoying their time together and exploring the potential for a more committed connection in the future.

In a recent social media update, Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules shared glimpses of his new romance with model Victoria Lee Robinson on his Instagram Story.

The couple was spotted at Sandoval's Schwartz and Sandy's cocktail lounge and restaurant in Los Angeles during the past week, giving fans a firsthand look into their budding relationship.

The 31-year-old model, whose previous connections include a link to Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio back in the summer of 2016, has been gaining attention for her association with Sandoval.

At 23, she was photographed leaving a Justin Bieber tour after-party with DiCaprio.