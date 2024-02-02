Larry David shocks audiences with on-air Elmo attack: Saying 'Someone had to do it'

Larry David issues apology on 'Today' for unplanned Elmo encounter.

Larry David, the acclaimed creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm, found himself at the center of a public apology on the Today show after an unexpected on-air incident involving the beloved Sesame Street character, Elmo.

During separate interviews on the NBC morning show, David crashed the set, initiating a spontaneous and shocking interaction with Elmo that left hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin visibly stunned.



Amidst the chaos, Guthrie exclaimed, "Oh my god!" while Kotb and Melvin covered their mouths in disbelief.

Guthrie asserted, "Larry, you've gone too far this time!" Elmo, maintaining composure, urged David to return to the couch for a discussion.



Unfazed, David retorted, "Somebody had to do it!"

Later in his sit-down interview with Guthrie and Kotb, David took a moment to address the camera directly, extending a forced apology to the star for the unexpected encounter.

The incident left viewers and hosts alike questioning the boundary-crossing antics of the comedian during the live broadcast.

While attempting to maintain a serious tone, David expressed remorse, saying, "Elmo, I just want to apologize. I'm really sorry."



In response, the iconic Sesame Street character graciously accepted the apology, stating, "Thank you, Larry. Elmo accepts your apology."