Meghan Markle, Prince Harry express heartfelt message on child safety hearing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed their support following the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on children's online safety/security on Wednesday.



“We applaud the bravery and determination of the thousands of parents around the country whose advocacy resulted in this hearing,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement published on the Archwell Foundation's website Wednesday.

As a result of their exposure to dangerous online information, parents who are grieving or whose children are battling major mental health disorders can get help from the Archewell Foundation, which has been working with families to offer such networks.

"Over the past few years, we have spent time with many of these families, listening to their heartache and their hopes for the urgent change that is needed in the online space," Harry and Megan's statement continued. "This is an issue that transcends division and party lines, as we saw today at the Senate hearing."

"The best parenting in the world cannot keep children safe from these platforms," Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, said.

Meghan and Prince Harry advised political figures for constructive change, based on input from victims' families.

Their statement ended with a quote from a father whose child had been impacted by the harmful effects of social media: “If love could have saved them, all of our children would still be here. This is not the time to pass the buck of responsibility. It’s the time to make necessary change at the source to keep our children safe.”