Jason Momoa sets his eyes on Demi Moore after Lisa Bonet divorce

Jason Momoa wants to pursue Demi Moore after split from Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa has set his eyes on Demi Moore after his divorce from Lisa Bonet.



The news came in after the Aquaman star and Demi sparked romance rumours after they were seen flirting at a screening of the documentary Common Ground in Beverly Hills on January 18.

A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “After they chatted, Jason snagged her number from a mutual friend, and he's been laying it on thick, telling her she's the most gorgeous woman he's ever seen.”

“He's been texting her, saying he hopes she has a day as beautiful as she is,” shared an insider.

The source noted, “It's super cheesy, but Demi's loving it.”

“Jason has been begging her for a date and even calling pals who know her, asking them to put in a good word for him,” revealed an insider.

Another source told the outlet, “The idea of hooking up with Demi is a huge fantasy for Jason.”

“He thinks they would make a great match and says Demi could teach him a lot,” remarked an insider.

However, the source added, “Demi thinks Jason's a hunk. So far, she's playing it very cool, but if he keeps this up it's only a matter of time before she'll crack!”