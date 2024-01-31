Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gives sneak peek into family day out

Hailie Jade Scott, the daughter of Eminem, recently uploaded a photo of her family having a great time at the Detroit Lions' most recent game—minus her well-known father.



The 28-year-old Detroit native said she was already excited for next season after the Detroit Lions' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship game.

The host of the Just a Little Shady podcast uploaded images on Instagram commemorating the Lions' journey to the NFC Championship game.

The first picture featured Scott wearing her custom-made Detroit Lions jacket, with the team's mascot beneath the phrase "One Pride," one of their catchphrases.

During the Sunday game, she took a shot with her family. She was accompanied by her fiancé Evan McClintock, her sister Alaina Marie Scott, Alaina's husband Matt Moeller, her dad's half-brother Nate, and Scott.

She also posted pictures of herself wearing two different ensembles while rocking the blue signature of the Detroit Lions. In one photo, Scott was dressed in a blue suit, while in the other, she was wearing a black sweatshirt from her father's clothing company with the Lions' insignia stitched on her sleeve.