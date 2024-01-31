Kate Middleton’s mystery surgery was ‘kept hidden’ from ‘trusted staff’

File Footage

Kate Middleton is now discharged from the hospital after she had her ‘planned abdominal surgery’ earlier this month.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was due to stay for 10-14 days in the hospital, a prolonged stay at the London Clinic following the surgery, before she was to continue her recovery at home.

There have been speculations about the healthscare of the royal given the secrecy, and it turns out that the ‘planned’ procedure was even kept hidden from some of her trusted staff.

However, since Kate and Prince William wanted to protect her privacy, “even her closest aides did not know what exactly was wrong,” sources told Page Six.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said Monday that the royal “is making good progress” and that she is glad to be home.

Reports stated that the mother of three was communicating with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, via FaceTime during her hospital stay.

With a long recovery ahead of her, Kate won’t be returning to public life until after Easter, and William has scaled back work commitments to help out with the children.

The couple also have the help of their longtime nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Kate’s parents, Carole and Mike Middleton, live nearby, as do her sister Pippa and brother Matthew.