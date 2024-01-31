Britney Spears guilty over ‘hurting’ Justin Timberlake in bombshell memoir: Report

Britney Spears alleged that Justin Timberlake coerced her into an abortion and painted her as a villain

Britney Spears didn’t realise the power of her words in her bombshell memoir, The Woman In Me.

The 42-year-old singer feels guilty after seeing the backlash directed at her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake as a result of her confessions.

“Regarding what she said in her book, she never intended for people to come after Justin in the way that they did,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

They added, “You will always have feelings for the first person you loved… she didn’t want to hurt [Timberlake] like she did and change the opinion people have of him.”

In her 2023 memoir, the Princess of Pop revealed that Timberlake had coerced her into an abortion when they were dating in the early 2000s.

Spears further reflected how Timberlake’s breakup song Cry Me a River painted her as a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s Golden Boy” after she took the fall for her infidelity, when in reality Timberlake had allegedly also cheated on her.

The insider further disputed the narrative, “Ultimately, it was Britney’s decision to abort her baby. It was her body and had she really wanted to say no, she could have.”

In an attempt to soften the backlash, the Toxic hitmaker issued a public apology to Justin on her Instagram, reflecting, “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…”