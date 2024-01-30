Queen Mary exudes Kate vibes as she leaves Denmark for Germany in surprise move

Queen Mary gives Kate's vibe as she leaves Denmark for Germany in surprise move

Queen Mary of Denmark delighted fans as she traveled to Germany for her first solo duty since taking new royal role, giving Princess Kate vibes as she pulled off one of her most smashing looks during the outing.

Mary's chic outfit consisted of white shirt and a vibrant magenta blazer and black lose trousers. She cascaded her famous locks upon her shoulders in a wavy blowout.

Mary was all smiles and in high spirits as she stepped out in Cologne for the 2024 European Men's Handball Championship between Denmark and France.



It was her fist outing since Queen Margrethe’s abdication and her husband King Frederik’s accession.

The Danish Royal House shared a mesmerising picture of Mary inside Lanxess Arena, where France beat Denmark 33-31 in the handball championship.

Marry penned a personal message to congratulate both teams=s, writing: "It was a very even match. The picture here was taken just before the second half started. What a finale…. Well fought, Denmark. It was up close and nerve-wracking to witness. It has been an impressive effort that you have all made at the European Championship. Congratulations on the silver medal which I had the honour to present."

The trip marked Mary’s first solo royal engagement since she became Queen of Denmark and her husband became King.