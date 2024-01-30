Kanye West's unconventional entrance steals spotlight at Charlie Wilson's ceremony

Kanye West's enigmatic black face at Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame Induction.

Kanye West made a peculiar appearance at singer Charlie Wilson's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, turning heads with his distinctive fashion choice.

Ye accompanied by his wife Bianca Censori sported a black full-face covering while posing alongside the esteemed music legend, Wilson.



Known for his unconventional style, West, who collaborated with Wilson on his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, complemented his unique wardrobe with a black leather jacket, leather gloves, and stone wash grey jeans.

He seemed proud as he posed with Wilson and fellow musician Baby face during the ceremony.

This isn't the first collaboration between West and Wilson; in 2019, they teamed up for the single Brothers.

The gospel-style, piano-heavy song was introduced on the season two debut of music executive Irv Gotti Lorenzo's BET series Tales.

Kanye West and veteran singer Charlie Wilson's collaboration on the song Brothers brings a powerful chorus, with lyrics that resonate, We'll be brothers forever/What happens to one of us happens to us together/And we'll be brothers forever/We'll be brothers forever.

This meaningful collaboration follows their joint effort in 2018, alongside Kid Cudi, on the track No Mistakes.



