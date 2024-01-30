Sandra Huller over the moon with fans’ reaction to her Oscar nomination

Sandra Huller reflects on fans reaction to her Oscar nomination

Sandra Hüller is on the cloud nine after learning about her Oscar nomination.



In a new interview with Variety, Sandra, who got Oscar nomination for her role in Anatomy of a Fall, revealed her fans reaction after the news.

The German actress explained, “I find myself giggling in the morning because it is so nice. When I walk my dog, people are shouting congratulations at me. People I’ve never seen before!”

Sandra’s movie has also been selected for best picture at the 96th annual Academy Awards, along with best editing, best director and best original screenplay for Justine Triet.

Earlier, the actress also received a Golden Globe nomination for her role as well as a nod at next month’s BAFTA Awards, where she is nominated for supporting actress for The Zone of Interest.

Sandra previously talked about her fictional character as she told the outlet, “I think I wanted to create somebody who would be capable of doing it, I wanted certain people to be a little bit afraid of her.”

“Because why do we always have to be sweet and good victims and all these things? I had a little fun in leaving it in a dark,” she added.