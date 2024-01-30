Geraldine Viswanathan takes lead in Marvel project, replacing Ayo Edebiri

Geraldine Viswanathan joins forces with Marvel Studios, substituting for Ayo Edebiri.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts project undergoes a casting change as Geraldine Viswanathan steps in to replace Ayo Edebiri, who had to depart due to scheduling conflicts arising from the production delays caused by last year's dual WGA and SAG AFTRA strikes.

This change follows another recent adjustment, with Lewis Pullman stepping in for Steven Yeun, who also left due to scheduling reasons.

Viswanathan originally unveiled during Disney's D23 event last year.

The cast includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Directed by Jake Schreier and produced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, not much is known about the Thunderbolts' plot.

However, in the comics, the narrative revolves around a group of villains undertaking government-commissioned missions.

The film is slated for release in July 2025, adding another exciting installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following Geraldine Viswanathan's breakthrough performance in the Universal comedy Blockers, Geraldine has been consistently making waves in the entertainment industry.

Looking ahead, she has a promising lineup of projects, including starring alongside Margaret Qualley in Ethan Coen's Drive Away Dolls and featuring in the Amazon comedy You're Cordially Invited, which also boasts the talents of Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.