Taylor Swift gets ‘1989’ custom-themed United Airlines flights before Super Bowl

Taylor Swift gets own airline flights

Taylor Swift’s fanship got in the air.



Less than a day after the Chiefs' Sunday night triumph over the Baltimore Ravens, United Airlines added a Taylor Swift touch to their next flights to Las Vegas, home of Super Bowl LVIII.

In honour of the team's most cherished players and supporters, United Airlines scheduled six extra, direct flights between Kansas City and Las Vegas on Monday morning in time for the big game.

UA 1989 – Named after the album of the Chiefs’ popstar superfan

UA 2287 – Celebrates the Chiefs’ power couple by highlighting the hit song title and Kelce’s jersey number

UA 1587 – Named after Patrick Mahomes and Kelce’s jersey numbers

Swift was spotted hugging Kelce and his family on the pitch on Sunday night as she celebrated Kelce and the Chiefs' victory.

If the singer can make it back in time from her Eras Tour event in Japan, she will most likely attend the Big Game.

If all goes as planned, Swift should arrive at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in time for the game's 3:30 p.m. kickoff given the time difference and her private flight.