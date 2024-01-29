Nicki Minaj upstages Megan Thee Stallion with major news amid feud

Wireless Festival announces Nicki Minaj as headliner amid Megan Thee Stallion feud

Nicki Minaj has recently overshadowed Megan Thee Stallion with being unveiled as headliner for Wireless festival amid their ongoing feud.



Soon after the announcement, Nicki took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday and wrote that the festival “will be iconic”.

Earlier this weekend, Megan released a diss track, Hiss, which seemed to be a jibe at Nicki. Later, the Barbie World rapper also hit back at Megan with her new diss song, Big Foot.

Nicki, who has released the latest album Pink Friday 2, will reportedly headline the Friday night, per Wireless organisers.

Besides Nicki, other rappers including Doja Cat, Savage 21 and J Hus are also going to headline the festival.

London-born rapper, who released third album American Dream, took to social media and said he is “so happy to be returning home and headlining Wireless for the very first time”.

Interestingly, Doja will conclude the festival on Sunday, which is a three-day event and will be held at Finsbury Park, London, between July 12 and 14.

Meanwhile other musicians confirmed for the line-up such as Future, Ice Spice, Asake and Tyla.

The Wireless line-up was first released on 1Xtra Breakfast with Nadia Jae, who dished, “It is the biggest celebration of contemporary black music in the UK."