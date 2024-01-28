Milo Ventimiglia reacts to fans' 'breaking hearts' over his marriage

Milo Ventimiglia responded to fans reaction over his marriage to Jarah Mariano on Thursday, Jan. 25.
The 46-year-old actor exclusively spoke about “breaking hearts” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
He revealed: "I'm sure there's a few broken hearts — female and male, I don't know, maybe.”
The This Is Us star expressed his concern over fans reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter. They were overwhelmed to learn of Milo’s marriage to Mariano earlier that year.
Users called in venting sessions, expressing grief over the actor’s marriage.
One user shared: "Just found out the love of my life (milo ventimiglia [SIC]) got married to someone that isn't me (we've never even met) so brb i [SIC] will be jumping off very tall somethings."
Ventimiglia jokingly reciprocated the same energy towards the fan’s reaction, adding: "Well, I just found out the love of my life then I guess is [that social media user]. I missed that one."
The actor went on to share a piece of advice with his fans, shedding light on finding the right person and moving forward with it.
The couple tied the knot in 2023 in an intimate ceremony, attended by close family and friends.
