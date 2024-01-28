'Anxious' Brad Pitt wants to settle woes with his estranged kids

Brad Pitt seemingly 'hopes' that his estranged children will make peace with their father in the near future.
For the unversed, the Fight Club actor shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15 with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
It was reported that Maddox testified against his father in court after an alleged physical dispute took place on a flight in 2016.
Recently, the former celebrity couple's adopted daughter Zahara reportedly removed her father’s surname as she enrolled into the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College as Zahara Marley Jolie.
Moreover, 20-year-old Pax also made it to the headlines recently after he allegedly dubbed Pitt a "terrible and despicable person" on social media.
Amid the growing family tension, the source told OK! Magazine that the actor's estranged children "don’t speak to him anymore" but "he’s holding out hope that they’ll eventually come around."
An insider claimed that Pitt is "anxious to move on and put the past behind him," amid his whirlwind romance with jewellery designer Ines De Ramon.
The source further told the media outlet that Jolie is "making jabs at him in the press, constantly talking about how she’s spent years healing from the pain he caused the family."
