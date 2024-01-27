Kate Middleton spotted leaving hospital after abdominal surgery?

file footage

Princess Kate sparked rumours she left the London Clinic after ten days of recovery.



In a video making rounds of X, formerly Twitter, a range rover with blackout window could be seen leaving the hospital, where the Princess of Wales is currently admitted to on Friday, Jan. 26.

A username with handle @TheKings GuardX posted the clip, and wrote: “Urgent Update: Can anyone verify that Princess Catherine has left Hospital today after 10 days?”

“I’ve just filmed this at London Clinic, the vehicles have blackout windows. Is it possible that press can get photos?” they wondered.

The video featured local onlookers as well as multiple paparazzi running after the vehicles in hopes to get a glimpse of the future Queen.

Royal watcher rallied in the replies to denounce the inhumane treatment of the senior royal if she really did leave in the presumed vehicle.

“I guess nobody got the memo when it cleared in KP statement that she requested privacy,” lamented one.

“For goodness sake, can Catherine not have some privacy. I thought the press had learnt a very valuable lesson after hounding Diana the way they did,” another expressed, “it's abhorrent the way they are behaving, I was shocked to see a photographer run up to the vehicle with his camera taking pics!”

Meanwhile, many disputed assumptions that it was Catherine, the Princess of Wales who was in the vehicle.

“No, that’s likely Queen Cam’s [Camilla] convoy,” one wrote, pointing out her recent in and out visit to King Charles following his prostrate surgery.

For the unversed, Kate is believed to be recuperating in the London Clinic in Marylebone after undergoing abdominal surgery.

According to an official statement from Kensington Palace, the mom of three is expected to spend a fortnight in the hospital, and will spend rest of the recovery period at her home.