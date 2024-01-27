Zendaya confirms return for 'Dune 3', promises deeper dive into Chani

Zendaya, the captivating Chani in Denis Villeneuve's epic Dune adaptation, has confirmed her enthusiasm for returning to the vast deserts of Arrakis.

In a recent interview on Friday with Fandango posted online, the Euphoria actress said she would "of course" play Chani again in a future Dune Messiah movie. The Emmy-winning actress declared, "Of course [I'd come back for Dune 3]! Anytime Denis calls, it's a yes."



Her unequivocal answer quells any anxieties about the future of the franchise, especially after the first film's box office success and critical acclaim.

“Would we be down? I mean of course,” Zendaya said. “Anytime Denis calls it’s a yes from me, at least. I’m excited to see what happens. I started Messiah and I was like, ‘Woah, I’m only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.’ It’s so much to take in, and I think there’s no better hands with better care and love for it than him [Villeneuve].”

Released in theatres on March 1, Dune: Part Two also stars Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, and Rebecca Ferguson. Regarding the movie franchise's future, Zendaya continued, saying she's "just excited to see... It is only a state of expectancy.

She continued, “Whenever he is ready. I know he’s a perfectionist in many ways and doesn’t want to share things unless he’s fully ready to do that. So [I’m] respecting that and waiting until he’s ready.”

The 2021 film Dune brought in almost $402 million at the global movie office. Six Oscars were also won by it, including Best Original Score and greatest achievement in Film Editing.