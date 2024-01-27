Zoe Kravitz makes major change to her movie starring fiance Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz also co-wrote the screenplay for the comedy thriller set to release in August this year

Zöe Kravitz is making a major change to her upcoming movie – a change she once vowed she’d never make.

Kravitz’s upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island, starring fiancé Channing Tatum, is undergoing a title change.

The comedy thriller – set to hit the big screen on August 23 – is now called Blink Twice, per distributor Amazon MGM via Deadline.

Apart from Tatum – the film’s cast also includes Naomi Ackie, Levon Hawke, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Greena Davis, Alia Shawkat, Christian Slater, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Blink Twice revolves around the story of a Los Angeles cocktail waitress (Ackie) who gets invited to billionaire tech mogul Slater King’s (Tatum) private island. However, the movie’s logline warns, “There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

Previously, Kravitz – who also co-wrote the screenplay – told WSJ Magazine that she had no intention of changing the risqué title, noting that “the title is the seed of the story.”

“It represents this time where it would be acceptable for a group of men to call a place that and the illusion that we’re out of that time now,” she elaborated.