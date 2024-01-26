Prince Harry 'worried sick' for King Charles ahead of prostrate surgery

Prince Harry 'sick with worry' ahead of King Charles' prostrate surgery

Prince Harry is believed to be feeling a “huge amount of guilt” for not being there for his family in the wake of the royal health crisis.

Speaking to Fabulous, brand expert Denise Palmer Davies explained that the Duke of Sussex could be contemplating his return to the UK after the Palace disclosed King Charles and Kate Middleton’s current health condition.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, it was revealed that the Princess of Wales underwent an abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in Marylebone and was currently recuperating.

Meanwhile, the King is set to go under the knife for the treatment of his enlarged prostrate today, i.e., Friday, Jan. 26.

Also Read: Prince Harry crying out for meeting with King Charles as 'life is short'

Denise noted that though the 75-year-old monarch’s condition is benign, “any hospital treatment is a concern,” given his age.

“I would imagine Harry would be feeling a huge amount of guilt and be sick with worry,” she claimed, adding that the news will have “shaken some sense into him”.

The director of Borne Media expressed hope that Harry’s concern for his family might pull him back to his homeland, after he left the Firm alongside his wife Meghan Markle four years ago.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see him make an unexpected trip to the UK within the next couple of months to check on both his father and Kate,” she explained.

“Whether or not that will be well received, who knows,” the expert added.