Justin Timberlake announces tour on 'Tonight Show': 'Going on tour'

Justin Timberlake surprises fans with happy yet shocking news on the Tonight Show.



During his Thursday night appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the singer-actor made the rare announcement.

The host proceeded to ask Timberlake at one point, “Do you have something to announce?” But the singer responded, “No, I don’t have anything to announce. We’re announcing it [the album].”

Fallon continued to push, saying, “No, no, no, no. How about a little something extra? … There could be something that the audience might want to hear if you said the right thing. That people watching at home, they could go to justintimberlake.com and get something if they wanted something. Is there something you would like to announce?”

“What is happening right now?” Timberlake asked before Fallon jokingly showed him a note card. “Oh, that. … I’m going on tour,” he said, as the audience proceeded to scream.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is scheduled to begin in Vancouver, Canada, on April 29. Seattle, Washington; Phoenix, Arizona; Fort Worth, Texas; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Miami, Florida are just a few of the numerous places he will be visiting.

Timberlake made the quip, "Wow, that's a lot of dates," after Fallon had enumerated a few of them.

The singer made the statement soon after revealing that Everything I Thought It Was, his first solo album release in over six years, would be out on March 15. Last Friday, he also shocked his fans by releasing a brand-new song called Selfish.