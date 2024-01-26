Shania Twain reacts to SHIRTLESS Jason Kelce

Shania Twain and Jason Kelce got connected over hilarious shirtless meme

Shania Twain seems to find Jason Kelce’s shirtless meme hilarious, especially with singer’s song on it.



The country music artist responded to a meme that referenced her 1999 hit song Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and included a picture of Kelce when he went bare-chested during the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, which was shared on X (previously Twitter) on Wednesday.

A fan posted a picture of the Philadelphia Eagles centre with his arms and mouth agape after he tore off his 'Big Yeti' T-shirt, saying, “Shania Twain comes on at the bar: ‘Let’s go girls.’ Me:”

Twain, 58, simply responded with three laughing emojis.

After Jason unexpectedly stunned Taylor Swift by abruptly stripping off his shirt and leaping out of the VIP suite at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, to celebrate his brother Travis Kelce's score, he became viral overnight.

Jason and Travis discussed Jason's shenanigans during Thursday's New Heights podcast episode, with Jason disclosing that his prank was planned. Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, wasn't too fond of it.

“I’m not going to lie, I gave Kylie a heads up,” Jason, 36, admitted. “The moment we got into the suite I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of that suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’”

“‘It’s happening. I’m not asking for permission. I’m doing this,’” he recalled telling his partner.