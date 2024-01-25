Taylor Swift’s stalker officially charged as disturbing details emerge in court

Taylor Swift’s stalker has officially been charged after being arrested twice for allegedly trying to break into her house.
The man – now identified as David Crowe – was finally brought to court Wednesday after his second arrest, where he was arraigned on three separate charges, including stalking in the fourth-degree and harassment in the first and second-degrees.
Per TMZ, prosecutors made some disturbing new revelations about Crowe’s behaviour, including the allegation that he’s actually been to Swift’s Tribeca apartment upwards of 30 times in the past two months and asked to speak to the international pop icon multiple times.
Crow did not enter a plea during his court appearance. However, he was released under strict supervision and conditions – including a protective order prohibiting from contacting the multi-Grammy winner.
Crowe was first arrested on Saturday after the NYPD answered a call from eyewitnesses about a “disorderly person” near Swift’s home.
Just two days later, he was arrested again after being caught lurking in the neighbourhood yet again.
