Alec Baldwin submits first legal response amid 'Rust' shooting charges

Alec Baldwin, finally, has filed his initial legal defense to the fresh accusations of involuntary manslaughter levelled against him.



The 65-year-old actor and producer made the decision to reopen the Rust shooting case following a grand injury in New Mexico.

Alec's attorneys stressed in their filing, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, that they "demand expedited trial, discovery and exculpatory information, notice of defence intent to call witnesses."

Alec specifically requested to "avoid public vilification and suspicion," the document added.

On February 1, the actor is required to appear before a judge in New Mexico in order to enter a plea.

For those unversed, the incident took place when Alec was aiming a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a rehearsal for the film in October 2021 when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

He maintained at the time that he did not pull the trigger, but rather drew back the gun's hammer before it discharged.