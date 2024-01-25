Harry Styles suffers 'serious distress' following romantic trip with Taylor Russell

Harry Styles ‘distressed’ after returning from romantic trip with Taylor Russell

Harry Styles has been left “shaken” by an uncomfortable encounter with an alleged stalker in North London.

According to The Sun, the court documents unveiled that a 35-year-old woman named Myra Carvalho allegedly “harrased” the singer after he returned from a romantic Caribbean getaway with his girlfriend Taylor Russell earlier this week.

Carvalho appeared before the Highbury Corner magistrates’ court on Tuesday, Jan. 23, where she was charged for pursuing a “course of conduct — namely harassed — which amounted to stalking causing serious alarm or distress”.

Her actions are understood to have had a “substantial adverse effect” on Styles’ “usual day-to-day activities”.

The woman is due to appear at Harrow crown court on Feb. 20.

A source said, reported via the outlet: “Harry was really shaken up. He had spent the start of the month in Anguilla with Taylor and James Corden and he’d had a great break.

“This happened not long after he had come back,” they added. “Harry just wants to carry on as normal, but this has been concerning.”