Travis Kelce reveals who Taylor Swift’s heart gesture was really meant for

Taylor Swift was cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce from the stands during his game Sunday

Travis Kelce just wanted to spread the love.

After making headlines for replicating his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s signature heart hands sign during his winning game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened about what inspired him to do so.

On Wednesday’s episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis admitted that the sign wasn’t necessarily for his international pop sensation girlfriend who was cheering him on for the stands.

Instead, the NFL star explained that the gesture was for Bill fans who had “understandably” greeted him with “a lot of hate” and started booing him upon his arrival.

“Yeah, man, had to spread the love baby,” Travis told co-host and brother Jason. “Always got to spread that love, baby.”

Jason went on to say that though he understands the competitive nature of the game, things got a little out of hand at the Highmark Stadium in New York – the Bills’ home turf.

“The Bills, coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? 1,000%. 1,000%. Did they get a little extra? 1,000%,” he noted.

However, Travis refused to get into the nitty gritty of what was being said, only hinting that “some things were said about the family, some pretty inappropriate things were said about [teammate Patrick] Mahomes.”

But despite the hostility, Travis wanted to let Bills fans know “it wasn’t mutual,” hence why he resorted to the gesture.