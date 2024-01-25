Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse ‘excited’ for the arrival of first baby

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are looking out for their first baby name

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are excited for the arrival of their first baby but they haven’t decided a name for now.



A source told US Weekly, “They’ve started working on the nursery, the crib, tons of clothes, bottles and a bunch of other baby supplies.”

“They’ve also begun coming up with a list of names but haven’t decided on anything specifically,” remarked an insider

Waterhouse, who confirmed her pregnancy in November 2023, had been making headlines with her red carpet appearances with her growing belly.

However, the source revealed that she and Pattinson are “all up for the décor for the nursery”, with the help of her family.

“Suki is very close with her siblings, and they are all thrilled for her and Rob while her sisters have even helped in some of the preparing,” shared an insider.

The source added, “It’s a very happy time for the whole family, and they can’t wait to meet the little one.”

The Twilight alum expressed his apprehension about fatherhood, as another source spilled to the outlet, “[He is] nervous about becoming a dad and loves taking care of Suki” amid her pregnancy.

For the unversed, Waterhouse and Pattinson began dating in July 2018 and in 2019 the couple made their relationship public via social media.