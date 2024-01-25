Jada Pinkett Smith reveals ‘sad news’

has been separated from her husband Will Smith since 2016

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her family's sorrow over the loss of their cherished dog on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old actress, known for her role in Set It Off, and who has been separated from husband Will Smith since 2016, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of their four-legged companion Fang passing away at the age of 15.

Alongside pictures of herself on a hike with the husky, she wrote, 'Last night we lost one of our furry sons Fang. He brought so much love into our family, our animal pack, and community. Thank you Fang for 15 years of pure joy. We are going to miss you soooooo much.'

Fang's passing comes a few months after Jada had revealed that her family welcomed a rescue puppy named Lucco.



The emotional tribute follows a recent reunion of Jada and Will for a cozy dinner date at the celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu shortly after New Year's.

Although details about the current status of their marriage remain private, Jada disclosed earlier this month that her husband's shocking Oscars slap had, surprisingly, saved their marriage.