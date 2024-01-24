Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face 'unnecessary criticism' over Jamaica trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received a few words of support after the couple came under fire for visiting Jamaica amid the royal health crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were branded 'insensitive' for attending the premiere of the film Bob Marley: One Love during King Charles and Princess Kate's serious health problems.

The English actress Denise Welch came forward and defended the California-based couple, saying the media would go to any extent to "demonise" the pair.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Loose Women star wrote, "If anyone's dad had been going in for a procedure but was not yet in hospital and was otherwise doing ok, the thought that we would cancel all engagements is utterly ridiculous!!"

She added, "The lengths the press will go to to demonise this couple is f****** bullying on an industrial scale!!"

Notably, this was Harry and Meghan's first public appearance of 2024 after the news of the Monarch's enlarged prostrate treatment and Kate's abdominal surgery.

In viral photos and videos from the event, the Montecito couple can be seen displaying themselves as a 'power couple.'

Speaking of the couple's body language, expert Judi James told Daily Express US, "Their very tactile behaviour seemed to announce the fact their professional status as a power couple is still as much a thing as their private status as a loving couple."