'Star Trek' star Gary Graham passes away at 73

It has been revealed that Star Trek actor Gary Graham, who appeared in the Star Trek: Enterprise series, has passed away at the age of 73.



On Tuesday, Gary's ex-wife Susan Lavelle announced the news on Facebook, sharing a heartfelt tribute along with the news of her husband's passing. In a heartfelt ode, Susan wrote: "It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today."

She went on: "We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky was by his side."

Touching on when she met her ex-husband, Susan wrote: "I met Gary when I was just 20 years old and he was one half of the star duo on the TV series, Alien Nation. But he had already been in movies like All The Right Moves with Tom Cruise. Of course, Gary has many more credits.

"Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humour but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee."

Susan then reflected on Gary's death which was "sudden", noting: "This was sudden so please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief.

She then concluded: "Fly high into the heavens Gar! Thank you for our journey and thank you for the gifts you left me in acting, my love of horses and most importantly, our daughter."

Gary's career started in the 1970s and lasted for five decades. In addition to his work in the Star Trek franchise, he is most renowned for his role as Detective Matthew Sikes in the television series Alien Nation from 1989 to 1990. He portrayed the Vulcan envoy to Earth, Soval, in the television series Star Trek: Enterprise.