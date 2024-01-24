Taylor Swift dons black dress for chic NYC girls' night

Taylor Swift channelled her inner Audrey Hepburn on Tuesday night, stepping out in a chic little black dress for a girls' night out with Cara Delevingne and Brittany Mahomes.



The trio, who have become surprisingly close in recent months, were spotted grabbing dinner at the trendy Nobu sushi restaurant in New York City.

Swift, ever the fashionista, looked stunning in a long-sleeved, draped black minidress that hugged her curves perfectly. She paired the dress with a statement gold-chained belt, dark tights, and platform boots, adding an edgy touch to her classic look.

Delevingne, meanwhile, opted for a more rock-and-roll vibe in a head-to-toe black ensemble featuring velvet pants and a leather jacket. Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, kept things sporty in a two-piece tweed-style set worn with tights and stiletto boots.

The friends looked relaxed and happy as they chatted and laughed their way through the night. Their outing comes just days after they were seen cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Mahomes, a vocal supporter of her husband's team, even shared a photo of herself, Swift, and Delevingne posing together on the sidelines after the game.

Swift's friendship with Delevingne and Mahomes may seem unlikely at first glance, but the three women have bonded over their shared love of fashion, music, and female empowerment.

They have been spotted together on several occasions in recent months, including at a pre-Grammys brunch in February and a casual lunch in Los Angeles in May.

Their latest outing is sure to fuel speculation about a possible collaboration in the works. Fans have been clamouring for a song featuring Swift, Delevingne, and Mahomes, and with their undeniable chemistry, it's certainly not out of the realm of possibility.



