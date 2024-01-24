Gary Graham, 'Star Trek', 'Alien Nation' alum dies at 73

Gary Graham, 'Star Trek', 'Alien Nation' actor dies at 73

Gary Graham has passed away.



Actor Gary Graham, who gained popularity for his parts in the television series Alien Nation and the Star Trek franchise, passed away at the age of 73.

Actress Susan Lavelle, who was Graham's ex-wife, announced his passing on Facebook on Tuesday.

"It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex-husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today," she wrote.

"We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky, was by his side."

The cause of Graham's death isl unknown.

Graham started acting in the 1970s, making appearances on TV episodes like Eight Is Enough, Starsky & Hutch, and The Incredible Hulk. Graham was born on June 6, 1950, in Long Beach, California.

When Graham was chosen to play Vulcan Ambassador Soval on Star Trek: Enterprise in 2001, he became a part of the Star Trek television universe. In Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Of Gods and Men, and Star Trek: Renegades, he also made appearances.

Haylee, his daughter, and Becky, his wife, survive Graham.