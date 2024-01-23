Prince Harry parties with elites amid royal health woes

Prince Harry poses with Lauren Sánchez, John Travolta and Jeff Bezos

Prince Harry was all smiles and in good spirit as he enjoyed the company of the world's famous figures in Los Angeles at the time when Princess Kate's major surgery and King Charles prostate condition made headlines.

Prince Harry felt honour as he posed with Lauren Sánchez, John Travolta and Jeff Bezos at Living Legends of Aviation Awards ceremony after receiving the medal.

Helicopter pilot and aviation businesswoman Lauren Sánchez, who was honoured with the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award, shared a black-and-white photo with teh Duke of Sussex, John Travolta and Jeff Bezos after attending the ceremony on Friday.



In the picture, Harry is seen enjoying the moment with the World's elites, showing no signs of worry.

The 54-year captioned the black-and-white picture of herself, fiancé Jeff Bezos, John Travolta and fellow honoree Prince Harry: "Honored to have been in the presence of aviation legends who have shaped the history and future of flight.”

Harry's induction into the Living Legends of Aviation Awards sparked massive reactions from the historians and experts, with some blasting the move as a murder of merit.

One follower wrote in the comments section: "It is shocking that harry is in this award . what he done to benefit the whole society?"



Meghan and Harry, who have reportedly called the King soon after learning about his health, have not received any green signal from the palace to rejoin the monarchy.

A new book about the reign of King Charles III by Robert Hardman claimed: "Charles would love to have him back in the fold, not being royal again—I think that ship has sailed, and I'm sure Harry would not want to do that."

The author added: "I don’t know how and when. Certainly, on this side of the Atlantic, the door is always open, and there’s so much other stuff going on. For Harry, it's a different order of magnitude, because, does he want to reengage with his family?"