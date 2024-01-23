Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori tries to 'protect herself' from husband

Bianca Censori's latest pictures posted by her husband Kanye West have caused quite a stir on social media. A body language expert has provided a highly detailed analysis based on photos of Bianca Censori.



The 29-year-old Australian architect was spotted leaving a hotel in images released by the Mirror while sporting an oversized leather trench coat and slippers.

Her presence follows the release of Bianca's intimate photos on social media by her spouse Kanye West, in which she is only shown wearing a fuzzy top and a little thong.

Judi James, a body language specialist, told the site that the model appeared to be "trying to protect herself."

“It could be amusing to finally see the woman normally wearing little more than a see-through ensemble in slippers and a mac, looking very much like someone taking the bin bags out for collection. But Bianca's downcast facial expression here makes her body language look serious rather than funny,” she reviewed.

Judi claimed that Bianca appeared "slightly lost" due to the way she made "a self-protective gesture" by pulling one side of her coat closely around her torso.

“This means that she feels less assured than when she appears in her role of Kanye's bare-all muse. Bianca looks sad and a little vulnerable here,” she added.