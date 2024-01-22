Tupac’s alleged killer Keefe D struggling to raise bail money

Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis is currently in jail and awaits trial set for June

Tupac’s alleged killer Duane “Keefe D” Davis may not be walking free ahead of his trial any time soon.

Although a Vegas judge granted bail to Davis – the man implicated in iconic rapper Tupac Shakur’s murder – he is reportedly struggling to raise the hefty amount set at $750,000.

A source close to Davis revealed to The Sun that the suspected murderer is feeling “dejected” as he is unable to raise the bail money, which would grant him temporary freedom on house arrest with electronic monitoring as he awaits his trial set for June.

The source explained, “His family are not wealthy and their plan was to leverage the home they lives in as collateral for a bail bond company. But that is proving tough.”

Davis’ prosecutors had initially pushed back against Davis’ bail request, arguing that he was “too dangerous” to release from jail, but the judge cited a lack of physical evidence and granted him bail.

But though Davis’ attorneys had requested not to set the bail amount over $100,000, the judge set it seven times as much.