Sian Welby chemistry with Dermot O'Leary earns praise from This Morning viewers

Sian Welby, the showbiz reporter for This Morning, is co-hosting the show with Dermot O'Leary this week as ITV looks for a substitute for Holly Willoughby.

Her debut on Monday garnered positive feedback from viewers who praised her for doing a 'fantastic job' and for 'infusing fun into the show'.

Following several successful appearances on the program, ITV executives were reportedly impressed with Sian and have chosen to team her up with Dermot to lead the show from Monday to Thursday.

One viewer said in reaction to the change up of hosts: 'Doing a great job @sianwelby'.

Another wrote: 'Can't believe @Sianwelby is hosting @thismorning! After listening to her for years on Capital, always knew she was going to smash it.'

Sources at the network say that Sian, 37, is a 'rising star' and want to give her a chance to show if she can present the daytime show.

One told MailOnline: 'Sian has many years of presenting experience under her belt, she is very much ear marked as being a star of the future.

'She has done really well already on This Morning so the bosses thought it was time to give her the reins to the whole show rather than just segments.'

They continued: 'Viewers love a new, fresh face on the show so everyone involved in it is really excited.'

Sian is the former anchor of Channel 5 News after being spotted by chiefs at the broadcaster in 2010.

She also hosted a show on Heart Radio between 2017 and 2020.

Sian's role on This Morning comes three months after Ms Willoughby quit after 14 years at the helm of This Morning after an alleged kidnap plot was revealed.