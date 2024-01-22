Avril Lavigne announces ‘Greatest Hits’ tour dates with Simple Plan and more

Avril Lavigne’s ‘Greatest Hits’ tour will feature acts from Simple Plan, All Time Low, Serpents, and more

Avril Lavigne is going on tour!

The princess of punk is making quite a comeback – after wrapping up her Love Sux Tour in May 2023, she is ready to tour again with some of her greatest hits from her career.

Lavigne, 39, announced the aptly-named Greatest Hits tour on Monday, which will also feature opening acts from Simple Plan, All Time Low, Royal, and the Serpent on select dates.

“Tour dates for 2024 baby!” she wrote on her X (previously Twitter). “I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites,” she announced, adding that she is also open to taking “special requests” from fans.

The tour will commence in May 2024 and end in September later in the year.



Lavigne made her comeback to pop punk with her 2022 album Love Sux, featuring some big names in the pop punk scene, including Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, and Mark Hoppus.

Avril Lavigne Greatest Hits North American Tour Dates:

May 22 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

May 25 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre

May 26 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

May 28 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 30 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum

Jun 01 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

Jun 02 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug 14 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

Aug 16 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Aug 17 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC — Festival International de Montgolfières

Aug 20 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 21 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre

Aug 23 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 24 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Aug 27 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 29 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug 31 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sep 01 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Sep 03 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 04 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater

Sep 06 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Sep 07 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep 09 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sep 10 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 12 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Sept 14 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

Sept 16 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place