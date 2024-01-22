Avril Lavigne announces ‘Greatest Hits’ tour dates with Simple Plan and more

Avril Lavigne is going on tour!
The princess of punk is making quite a comeback – after wrapping up her Love Sux Tour in May 2023, she is ready to tour again with some of her greatest hits from her career.
Lavigne, 39, announced the aptly-named Greatest Hits tour on Monday, which will also feature opening acts from Simple Plan, All Time Low, Royal, and the Serpent on select dates.
“Tour dates for 2024 baby!” she wrote on her X (previously Twitter). “I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites,” she announced, adding that she is also open to taking “special requests” from fans.
The tour will commence in May 2024 and end in September later in the year.
Lavigne made her comeback to pop punk with her 2022 album Love Sux, featuring some big names in the pop punk scene, including Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, and Mark Hoppus.
May 22 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
May 25 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre
May 26 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
May 28 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 30 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum
Jun 01 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena
Jun 02 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug 14 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
Aug 16 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
Aug 17 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC — Festival International de Montgolfières
Aug 20 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug 21 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre
Aug 23 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 24 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center
Aug 27 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 29 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug 31 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
Sep 01 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
Sep 03 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sep 04 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater
Sep 06 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
Sep 07 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sep 09 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sep 10 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sep 12 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory
Sept 14 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre
Sept 16 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
