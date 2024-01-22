Princess Kate's grandfather-in-law underwent abdominal surgery at same hospital before death

Princess Kate's grandfather-in-law underwent abdominal surgery at same hospital in 2013

Kate Middleton, who's spending her fifth day in the London Clinic, is not the first royal who went under the knife at the same hospital.

Princess Kate's grandfather-in-law Prince Philip, who breathed his last in 2021, had abdominal surgery at the same hospital in June 2013, and remained there for 11 days, according to BBC.

The London Clinic is the largest independent, private hospital in the U.K and was opened by late Queen Elizabeth’s parents when they were known as the Duke and Duchess of York in 1932 , and there have been various royal ties to the facility ever since.



Princess Margaret was treated there to have a benign skin lesion removed in 1980. And, several other royals also underwent surgery in the same medical facility.

The Princess of Wales is said to be recovering from a "planned abdominal surgery". But, she is expected to remain in the hospital for 10 days to 14. She will be moved to Adelaide Cottage to continue her recovery.

Her surgery was announced by Kensington Palace although they made it clear that it was unrelated to cancer before providing additional details.



King Charles's beloved daughter-in-law is a key component in the future of the royal family as she is married to the heir to the throne, Prince William, and is the mother of their children.



Kate has also canceled all her scheduled commitments until the end of March to recover and will officially be back in form post-Easter 2024.

However, royal sources have claimed Princess Kate has planned to work from the bed as she has a persistent commitment to her duties and wants to get back to the work as soon as possible.

