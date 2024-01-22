Glen Powell believes mocking rom-com genre ‘kind of silly’

Glen Powell shares his views on rom-com genre ‘kind of silly’

Glen Powell has recently shared what he thinks about rom-com movies while speaking at the Sundance Film Festival.



“At least for me, I’ve always been a fan of movies in general and I always find it silly when certain actors diminish certain genres,” said Glen via Variety.

The actor continued, “At its best execution, it gives an audience such joy and such fun, and as an actor you do get to play a lot of gears. To kind of scoff at a genre and look down on it is kind of silly.”

Reflecting on Anyone But You movie, Glen shared, “It was such a treat to see audiences dance out of the theatre and feel so happy after watching a movie.”

“To see the box office not just stick but grow has been such a cool lesson that sometimes the genres that have been forgotten are the ones audiences are craving the most,” remarked the Top Gun actor.

Elsewhere at the festival, Glen spoke up about his upcoming movie, Hit Man, which is based a true story.

While talking about his new movie’s co-star Adria Arjona, Glen mentioned, “She’s a crazy hard worker and talented.”

“I remember we were looking at who to play the role. We didn’t have anyone in mind when we were writing it but we knew it was the lynchpin of everything. If you didn’t buy her humanity and vulnerability. You have to have some special magic and Adria really has it,” explained the actor

Meanwhile, Hit Man will premiere on Netflix in 2024.