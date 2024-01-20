Shangri-Las lead singer Mary Weiss dies at 75

Mary Weiss, the unforgettable voice behind the 1960s girl group The Shangri-Las, passed away on Friday at the age of 75. Her powerful vocals and poignant delivery on chart-topping hits like Leader of the Pack and One Fine Day cemented her place as a rock and roll icon and an inspiration to generations of female artists.



Weiss, born Mary Ann Weiss in Queens, New York, in 1944, joined The Shangri-Las alongside her younger sister Betty and two friends in the early 1960s.

Their music, often exploring themes of teenage angst, heartbreak, and rebellion, resonated deeply with young audiences. Songs like Give Us a Chance and The Boy became anthems for young women navigating the complexities of love and loss.

The Shangri-Las' sound was unique, blending doo-wop harmonies with Phil Spector's Wall of Sound production, creating a dramatic and emotional listening experience. Weiss's raw and vulnerable vocals were the centrepiece of this sound, her voice soaring over the lush instrumentation and capturing the raw emotions of teenage life.

Despite their initial success, The Shangri-Las disbanded in 1966 after a string of personal tragedies.

However, their music continued to find new audiences, becoming influential for punk and riot grrrl bands in the coming decades.

Weiss embarked on a solo career in the 1970s, releasing several albums and collaborating with artists like The Ramones and Blondie. She also became a sought-after actress, appearing in films like Hairspray and I Shot Andy Warhol.